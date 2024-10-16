1 year since distracted driving enforcement began, we ride along and see if it's working

CLEVELAND — It’s been over a year since Ohio's hands-free law went into effect and state law enforcement is reporting a decrease in crashes, injuries, and death from distracted driving.

On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation will be sharing the new data.

Last week, our Bryn Caswell took a ride with troopers to see the law in action.

A quarter of accidents are a result of cell phone use.

Ticketing begins for Ohio's new texting while driving law

Troopers are reminding drivers just to put the phone down.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Senghor Hobbs covers Cuyahoga County.

He has his methods for finding distracted driving on our highways and roads, but turns out it's very easy to see and confirm when a driver is distracted driving.

“His son texted him and said he forgot his book-bag which is why he was on his phone,” said Hobbs after pulling one distracted driver over.

Some of the drivers pulled over were so distracted they didn't even realize Hobbs turned on his flashing lights, so he was forced to flip on his sirens.

In just under two hours, Hobbs and Caswell pulled over five people for distracted driving.

It is illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or electronic device in their hand, lap, or other body parts while driving on Ohio road, except for when drivers hold cell phones up to their ears.

If pulled over for distracted driving, first-offense drivers have to pay a $150 fine and receive two points on their driver's license.