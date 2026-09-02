11 Glenville High School football players charged after allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods

CLEVELAND — Eleven Glenville High School football players are facing theft charges after police say they stole nearly $4,500 worth of merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Grove City.

The incident happened last week at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Stringtown Road.

Grove City police say a large group of students entered the store and allegedly took clothing, shoes, and other merchandise without paying.

Surveillance video from inside the store helped investigators identify the alleged suspects, according to police.

Officers say security tags, clothing tags and empty boxes were found scattered throughout the store, including inside fitting rooms.

A 911 caller reported the group to police:

“Apparently they’re the Glenville Football team from Cleveland. They just came in and stole a bunch of stuff.”

Police say the students were in the Columbus area for a football game.

Of the 11 suspects, nine are juveniles, and two are adults, according to police.

Investigators say they spoke with Glenville head football coach Ted Ginn Sr. and the school’s athletic director.

Ginn was staying at a nearby hotel with the team.

Police say the two helped investigators identify players after officers reviewed surveillance footage.

Police also say the players held a meeting among themselves afterward, during which some of the merchandise was turned over.

Grove City Police Lieutenant Jason Stern spoke with our ABC affiliate WSYX and described the surveillance video as showing a large number of young people moving throughout the store and going through merchandise.

“It was frustrating obviously for everyone, and more disappointing is probably the word I would use,” Stern said.

Police say the investigation resulted in charges against all 11 players.

Investigators also say one of the players approached an officer and offered to pay for the merchandise he allegedly took.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a statement:

“We are aware of this incident and are gathering information to determine appropriate next steps.”

Questions remain about how the players were able to participate in their scheduled football game the following day.

We are working to learn more about that and whether they will face further disciplinary action.

This remains an ongoing investigation.