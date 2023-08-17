16-year-old boy charged with murder and vehicular homicide in Cleveland stolen Kia crash case

A 16-year-old boy is now charged with murder and aggravated vehicular homicide after a deadly stolen Kia crash that left many people in Northeast Ohio stunned.

The crash on Aug. 3 killed a 21-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The stolen Kia flipped on its roof after impact with four teens inside.

Last week, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told News 5 Investigators the Kia was going 91 mph, and it was suspected a 17-year-old was driving.

Now we are told, after an investigation, law enforcement instead identified a 16-year-old as the driver.

Janet Reyes was the woman who died in the crash at Pearl and State roads in Old Brooklyn.

The Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Division charged a 16-year-old with murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and several felonious assault charges.

Reyes was in the passenger seat of the Honda Accord that was hit at the intersection of Pearl and State roads. She was visiting her hometown of Cleveland at the time of the crash.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys are accused of stealing the Kia that crashed on Aug. 3 and also stealing another car and a gun the day before.

There were two other teenagers in the crashed Kia, ages 12 and 15.

News 5 Investigators discovered the 12-year-old boy had been placed on a year of probation starting in July after being found delinquent of in a felony car theft case.

Records show the 15-year-old boy had been on probation since April after being found delinquent in a robbery case.

As far as the 16-year-old homicide suspect, a probable cause hearing has not yet been set in juvenile court.