18-year-old Akron man arrested for I-77 shooting in Green, police say

More than two months have passed since a homicide on a local highway shocked many drivers.

On Monday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Florida Avenue in the City of Akron, leading to the arrest of the man suspected to be responsible for the shooting.

According to police, the suspect, 18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs, had an ongoing dispute with the victim.

During the search, detectives located suspected drugs, electronics, and ammunition.

On Aug. 3, an ODOT camera captured shots being fired from the passenger side of a pickup truck into a black SUV on I-77 South in Green.

Marquise Banks, the 23-year-old man driving the SUV, was hit by the bullets multiple times, causing him to travel across the median into the northbound lanes.

Banks was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After traveling across the median, Banks slammed into a Mercedes driven by Ann Shuman.

The ODOT video shows Shuman's car being spun around on I-77 after the collision.

She suffered bruises and several cuts to her arm from flying glass, but remarkably, her injuries were not serious.

"And then I realized the car was coming towards the grass and started shooting through the grass. That's kind of when it went into slow motion and I could see the dirt fly," Shuman said.

Inspector Bill Holland said it's remarkable no one else was killed, with so many others traveling at high speeds on I-77.

Suggs was charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, he was transported to the Summit County Jail, police said.

