Shooting, crash on Interstate 77; northbound lanes closed

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting and crash that occurred Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds of shots on Interstate 77 southbound in Green into a black Lincoln SUV. The driver of the SUV was hit by the bullets multiple times, causing them to travel across the median into the northbound lanes.

Police said the SUV struck a Mercedes going northbound, and the pickup truck fled the scene.

The SUV and Mercedes drivers were transported to a local hospital, where the SUV driver was pronounced dead, police said.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are currently closed at Lauby Road, and southbound is reduced to one lane at the Graybill Road overpass, according to authorities.

The shooting and the crash remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.

