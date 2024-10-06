18-year-old's death ruled homicide; family and friends gather to remember him

On July 12, Christion Olson went to a graduation party with his friends. Olson died the following day.

Police have ruled Christion's death a homicide after calling it suspicious last month.

Christion's family has been sitting without answers for months.

What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public help to find how teen died

The 18-year-old went to a party on Topaz Lane that night and got injured. Investigators said his friends did not know how he was injured and drove him home.

Chris Olson, Christion's father, said the next time he saw his son, it was early the next morning when Christion's friends brought him back to the house.

"When we got up, we seen him, and we noticed he looked like he had been accosted, and roughly he stopped breathing shortly afterwards," said Chris.

On Saturday, Christion's friends and family gathered to remember the 18-year-old.

"I am just baffled that a young man who was so full of life, who had so much potential, and his life was taken, and no one is saying anything about it," Rochelle Olson, Christion's mother, said.

They walked a block from the Brunswick Hills Police Station to Topaz Lane, which is where his friends found him barely alive the night of July 12.

His friends and family hope to raise awareness in the neighborhood to determine what happened to Christion.

"We kind of already knew that [the homicide ruling] in July, so just having it finalized like that is very gut-wrenching, you kind of hope that its ruled something else and not what it was, cause of what that means," Rochelle said.

After Saturday's walk, a candlelight vigil was held in Christion's memory.

Anyone with information on Christion's death is asked to call Brunswick Hills police at (330) 273-3722.