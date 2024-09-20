What happened to Christion Olson? Family seeks public's help to find out how Medina County teen died

MEDINA, Ohio — On July 12, Christion Olson, 18, went to a graduation party with his friends on Topaz Lane.

"Christion and a couple friends were heading to a get-together," said his father Chris. "And that's all we know. Honestly, we know at some point he left, or they lost track of where he was."

Chris said the next time he saw his son was early the next morning when Christion's friends brought him back to the house.

"When we got up, we seen him, and we noticed, he looked like he had been accosted, and roughly he stopped breathing shortly afterwards," said Chris.

His mother, Rochelle Olson, says Christion was her only biological child.

"He left here in one piece and came home broken," Rochelle said.

Police have called Christion Olsen's death suspicious, however they have not made any arrests or have any suspects in the case.

The Olson family says they have sat in silence for more than two months while police investigated.

"We were told from the beginning to be quiet, to not say anything by the authorities because of the investigation," said Christion's father. "They didn't want to, I guess, damage the integrity of the investigation or hamper the investigation.”

But now the family believes the public should have been told about Christion's death —which has sparked online rumors within the community about how he died.

“Heartbreaking. It's like tearing up, tearing a wound open every day," Rochelle said.

An emotional Rochelle told News 5 that instead of planning a graduation party for her only biological son, she had to change it to a celebration of life, ”My heart is broken. That was my only birth child. They have taken everything from us."

Rochelle says she is baffled that a young man who was so full of life and with so much potential was taken so soon, "and no one is saying anything about it," said Olson.

The Olsons described Christion as an independent and hard-working young man. He was a manager at Marco's Pizza, where he spent six nights a week, an usher at his church, and he also had a love of music.

"Yeah, he loved music; he couldn't sing a lick," Chris said, laughing as he remembered. "Yeah, that didn't stop him."

Christion also loved animals. He was in 4-H and raised pigs on his aunt's farm.

"His pig actually won grand champion at the Cuyahoga County Fair this year," said Chris, who added that Christion was supposed to start HVAC school. He wanted to become a lineman for an electric company.

"He had so many goals and stuff that are not gonna happen.," Christion's father said.

If you have information about how Christion Olson died, call Brunswick Hills police at (330) 273-3722