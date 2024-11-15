2 weeks after Coventry Township fire that killed 2 teens, family grateful for community support

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — More than two weeks have passed since a devastating fire in Coventry Township took the lives of two teens and critically injured their grandmother.

Abigayle Mates, 17, and her brother Adrian Mates-Mata, 15, were killed after a fire broke out in their home on Cove Boulevard around 3 a.m. on October 30.

Mary Rodriguez, 68, remains in critical condition in the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

According to her son, Donnie Carpenter, Rodriguez has burns over 50 percent of her body.

"She has had two surgeries for skin grafts and she has to have surgery (tracheotomy) to help her breathe because she's having struggles breathing," Carpenter said.

Adding to the heartbreaking situation, Rodriguez is currently unable to talk so the family doesn't know if she realizes her grandchildren passed away in the fire.

"We haven't spoke of the kids to Mary because there's no communication back. I just feel like that's really unfair," said Carpenter's wife, Christine Shreve.

The siblings were students at Coventry High School. Abigayle was a junior. Adrian was a freshman.

Carpenter and Shreve said Abigayle wanted to go into nursing. Adrian was known for his passion for football.

"Just bubbly, wonderful kids. They're good kids. They have big hearts," Shreve said.

The family continues to draw strength from the community's kindness, including a vigil that took place a few days after the fire.

Upper Deck Bar and Grill also organized a fundraiser for the family.

At the McDonald's where Abigayle worked, Coventry art students Ashlyn Smith, Kaitlyn Osborne, Makayla Quesenberry, Kayla Rosser, and Julia Kozlowski created a memorial tribute to the siblings on the restaurant's windows.

The McDonald's also raised $3,239 through 15% of sales, with proceeds going directly to the Mates family to help cover funeral expenses.

Carpenter said he is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

"It means everything, just to give you a little bit... restores faith in humanity," Carpenter said. "I also wanted to thank the kids that they went to school with. Those kids are going through a lot."

Coventry's fire chief said the cause of the fire is undetermined and it will likely remain that way.