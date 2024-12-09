3 deadly shootings in 4 days in one Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — There have been three homicides in one Akron neighborhood in four days. The latest was a deadly shooting near Patterson Park just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s getting to be all too normal around here,” said one neighbor.

Shortly after the shooting, multiple people called 911 for help.

“It was like 10 to 12 shots, then there was a pause, then five or six more,” one caller told dispatchers.

Sunday’s shooting is just the latest in the North Hill section of Akron. Thursday evening, in a deadly shooting on Colonial Hills Drive, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed. When first responders arrived, they found the man on the kitchen floor with a gunshot.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to Carpenter Street. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

This stretch of violence is concerning for longtime residents.

“In my opinion, we have so many people here that don’t respect the laws and the rules,” said Ronnie Hall. Hall grew up in north Akron and said he has seen a lot of changes.

Akron police said so far this year, they have confiscated more than 950 illegal guns in the city. “That’s an increase from last year,” said Captain Michael Miller, Akron Police Department.

Police do not believe the three shootings are connected.