7-year-old talking, working on walking after being shot after Akron youth football game

AKRON, Ohio — News 5 has an update from the family of 7-year-old Tyren Thompson. Thompson was shot after an Akron Youth Football Game on Aug. 20. Tyren is talking and even working on walking.

Tyren is a member of the 6 and 7-year-old team for the Akron Bengals Youth Football program. The boys miss Tyren. His Mom sent News 5 a video of her son's request from his hospital bed on Monday, August 28, to read his Bible.

"But right now, we're getting back on track. We have kids back smiling," said Donte Swain, director for the Akron Bengals.

News 5 is asking Akron city leaders about safety at these games. Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley said the Akron Bengals, and all other teams who play on Sundays, are now required to have security at their games.

"These are children who could be out doing all kinds of things, but they are participating in activities that are keeping them out of harm's way. So, I am hoping that our city leaders come together," said Mosley, Ward 5.

The Akron Bengals will play at Buchtel Stadium on Sunday, September 10. Mosley thinks playing in a stadium setting should be the norm.

"We keep them in a closed environment where there's all kind of security measures in place. I think that is the ideal thing to do, whether it's there, it's at the University of Akron, Buchtel or whether it's at Ellet, it has to be safe closed environment that can be managed," said Mosley.

Tyren is also missed at his school, Helen Arnold Community Learning Center. His classmates and his teacher wrote him these cards to cheer him up in the hospital. The school is sending cards, toys, and support for Tyren and his whole family. Akron Public Schools says its crisis team is also available for families.

News 5 Second grade at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center writes notes to cheer up Tyren Thompson, still in the hospital.

Back on the field, the boys are playing for Tyren.

"We had a talk before practice and everything, though, you know what I mean," said Jatone Stephens, Akron Bengals Coach. "We're going to do all our calls for Tyren, for the rest of the season. We will see you back out here in no time, man stay strong man, Tyren strong."