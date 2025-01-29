A new proposal in North Canton could save families money and finally build a new fire station

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A new proposal in North Canton has the potential to save families money while accomplishing the long-term goal of improving the Fire and EMS building.

For 20 years, the city has been trying to fund the construction of a new fire station.

In November, North Canton voters defeated issue 9 on the ballot.

This was the sixth time funding the Fire and EMS building had been on the ballot.

The measure would have raised property taxes to complete the project, but voters said their taxes were already high.

North Canton City Council has a new plan to address the issue: It proposes increasing income taxes by 0.5% while eliminating three city property taxes.

Last year, the city's average reappraisal rate increased 33%, a big jump for homeowners. If the new income tax increase is approved by the city council and the voters, it would save the average family in North Canton $200 a year.

It would also stop the city from asking for a tax increase for years.

"Right now, we're dependent on property tax levies, and that means every three years we're asking for a tax increase. This would let us stop asking for a tax increase for at least two decades," said Ben Young, deputy director of administration for the City of North Canton.

Young said city council meetings have been packed with folks asking questions.

"Their biggest concern really is making sure that it will be enough, and that council is truly committed to not going back to more levies. And our council was very vocal that they are committed to if voters approve this they will not seek levies in addition," said Young.

The income tax increase would also mean big savings for retirees.

"If you are retired and own your own home, you pay property taxes but most retirement income is exempt from income tax, so retirees will essentially pay nothing and just see entirely savings from this proposal," said Young.

If passed by the city council, voters will have the final say on the income tax increase on their ballots on May 6.

Young said that if the voters do not pass the income tax increase, the city will still need to find funding for the Fire and EMS project.

"If the income tax isn't approved, the city still needs funding for fire operations and road operations, so we would probably return with a property tax ask which would be more expensive, and that's what we're trying to get across," said Young.