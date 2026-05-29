A punk-rock comeback: Melt's Matt Fish ready to open new Ohio City restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A critically acclaimed name in Cleveland’s food scene is making a comeback of sorts and entering a new era in the food and restaurant business.

After the official closure of Melt Bar and Grilled locations across the area in late 2024, founder Matt Fish is stepping back into the restaurant business with a brand-new concept in Ohio City.

RELATED: More Melts close

Fish is preparing to open “Proof Public House” inside the former Proof BBQ space along Lorain Avenue.

The new restaurant and bar is expected to officially open in mid-June after recently obtaining its food service license.

The announcement was just made on the restaurant's official Instagram page this week.

But Fish says this project is very different from Melt's previous projects, with more than a dozen locations across Ohio.

“I’m starting from scratch. Brand new concept. Brand new feeling, brand new attitude,” Fish said. “I wanna get back to basics.”

Fish describes Proof Public House as a punk rock-inspired neighborhood bar and restaurant with elevated comfort food, craft drinks, and an evolving seasonal menu.

“I’ve always wanted to get back to my roots,” Fish said. “I’ve always wanted to get back to a small place and recapture that magic of what Melt Bar and Grilled was when it first opened up.”

The longtime chef and restaurateur says music and creativity will help define the atmosphere and capture the essence.

Fish grew up on punk rock music and is also a drummer.

He says Cleveland's history and punk rock roots make this latest project feel even more special.

The menu, he says, will feature chef-driven comfort food with rotating seasonal dishes and a specialized beverage program.

“Just have fun with the menu,” Fish said. “The beverage program will be very seasonal. It’s gonna be very evolving.”

Although many fans still associate Fish with the iconic grilled cheese sandwiches that helped make Melt Bar and Grilled a Northeast Ohio staple after opening in 2006, he says this new chapter is about moving forward.

“That part of my life is over and gone, but it was something special to so many of us,” Fish said.

Still, longtime Melt fans may notice subtle nods to the past.

Fish hinted there would be occasional “odes to Melt” appearing on the menu in the future, in some capacity.

He also credits former Proof BBQ and current Visible Voice Books owner Dave Ferrante for encouraging him to jump back into the hospitality business.

Fish quietly consulted on projects behind the scenes after Melt’s closure, including work connected to Visible Voice.

“I want to do something for myself, do something for the City of Cleveland, do something for my family and friends,” Fish said.

Proof Public House is expected to announce an official opening date soon.

News 5 promises to Follow-Through.