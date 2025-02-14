Affordable homes are coming to Sandusky

SANDUSKY — The city of Sandusky is eager to revitalize vacant lots around the area, building affordable homes for first-time home buyers in an area more known for drawing visitors than permanent residents.

“When I bought my home several years ago, it was tough finding something,” said Project Manager Brian Reidy.

Now, Reidy is making it his mission to help others find their new home.

Back in July, News 5 told you the city reached out to Sandusky native Don Janik, the president of Vanderbilt’s contracting group. Janik said they were asking for assistance to help build modern, affordable homes in Sandusky.

“What we’ve noticed is new homes and condos being built in Sandusky are all higher end properties. They were for people that wanted to own a vacation home more than a first-time homebuyer,” Janik said.

It's been more than six months since that story aired, so I wondered how the project was coming along. I learned that two properties of the 27-home project have been completed.

"These single-family homes are really good because there's nothing like them," Reidy said.



The new energy-efficient homes will range from 1,250 to 1,350 square feet and are priced in the mid $200,000 range. They will be minutes away from Cedar Point Sports Center and Sports Force Parks. The homes will be on East Old Gate Street, Fallen Timer Drive and Heritage Drive.



“When people would find the few areas that did offer new construction, it was a completely different price point that many weren't able to consider. So, these homes are quality builds and are on the more affordable side for new construction,” said Realtor Jenny Craig.

Craig said in Sandusky, the average price for a new build is $489,000.

“These builders are giving back so much to this community,” Craig said.

Neighbors like Marvin Martin are excited to see families back in the neighborhood.

"I’m hoping that it brings more children in and make[s] this a safe place for everybody to live and be happy in,” Martin said.

To help people get into new homes, the city is offering grant opportunities to buyers.

"There is a city grant for Sandusky that's $5,000 that opened Monday, and then there's one opening March 1. It's called welcome home and that's $20,000. That one does have income limitations,” Craig said.

Reidy said they hope to have all 27 homes completed in the next 3-5 years.