After delay, Lorain BBQ restaurant plans grand opening celebration

LORAIN, Ohio — After a months-long delay, News 5 has learned the new opening date of a barbecue restaurant coming to the shores of Lake Erie.

Back in April, News 5 told you Sweet Pork Wilson’s was opening a second location at 301 Lakeside Avenue in Lorain at the Mile Long Pier.

BBQ with a view coming to Lorain

For nearly 30 years, the building was home to Jackalope Lakeside and then Erie Steak and Seafood Company.

“I love it, with this view out here, I mean, you can’t go wrong,” said co-owner Jason Brooks. “This is kind of an isolated population, you have a captive audience with the boaters out there, there’s no other barbecue restaurants out here.”

The first location is at the corner of West 117th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. When News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley first spoke with Brooks, he anticipated a mid-to-late May opening in Lorain.

There have been several snags along the way, but Brooks said he’s received all the permits, and staff members are being trained.

Sweet Pork Wilson’s will have a grand opening in Lorain, Labor Day Weekend.