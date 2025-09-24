Akron City Council welcomes developer to save former Firestone Plant before demolition

AKRON, Ohio — The former Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. Plant 1 Building could be in its final days unless a qualified developer steps in to save it within 60 days.

Time could be ticking for iconic Akron clock tower and former Firestone plant

“It’s a piece of history so why tear it down,” said Keith Burnette, an Akron resident who wants to save the former Firestone Plant.

In a statement we received from Councilman Donnie Kammer, he said, “We felt the best option was to get the administration to agree to extend the deadline to find a developer.”

He said he is hopeful “the city administration works alongside with the developer and possible project.”

Now only time will tell if the historic building with its eight-story clock tower could be saved following a meeting on Monday withKyle Julien, Akron’s Director of Planning.

“We have proposed a moratorium that allows us to explore some other opportunities, options, perhaps see if there’s some way we can position it for a development, but absent that at the end of the 60 days we’ll either have a plan to repurpose the building or proceed with the demolition,” said Julien.

Kammer encouraged the planning department to come back to city council within 30 to 35 days to provide an update before the 60-day window is up.

“I would keep it,” said Burnette.

On Tuesday, News 5 spoke with Keith Burnette, who said he still sees its potential despite the building’s crumbling structure with busted windows and overgrown weeds that some may consider an eyesore.

Meanwhile, some preservation and historic groups News 5 first introduced you to nearly two weeks ago told us they’re determined to save the building, which was built in 1910 and has been vacant for about 10 years.

“Akron’s all about the rubber industry. It’s a compass point in people’s lives,” said Dana Noel with Progress through Preservation on Sept. 11.

In August, the Akron Urban Design and Historic Preservation Commission rejected a proposal by the city to tear down the building.

The city appealed, leading to a special hearing on Sept. 11, where Akron leaders stressed it would need $5 million to preserve a portion of the building rather than tear down the whole thing.

Talks to just save the clock were proposed, but the city said that was too expensive, so supporters are hopeful someone will step in.

“I think the people could gather up in 60 days and make a statement,” said Burnette.

The city will allow 60 days for a qualified developer to come forward.