Akron judge agrees to new bond hearing after park sex assault suspect gets out of jail

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron Municipal Court judge has agreed to a prosecutor's request for a new bond hearing for the suspect accused in a random sexual assault of a woman at a Summit Metro Park last week.

The development comes about a week after Magistrate Sharon Dennis set a signature bond in Issac Armour's case allowing him to get out of jail without paying a dime.

Armour is charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint.

The incident happened Monday morning as the woman from Cuyahoga Falls was getting ready to go on a run.

As she left the bathroom, she was grabbed by a stranger, knocked to the ground and assaulted.

Three women in their 60s heard the victim screaming for help. They intervened, with one of them hitting the suspect over the head with a rock, according to police.

The signature bond, also known as a personal bond, frightened and frustrated the alleged 33-year-old victim and surprised some Akron police officers.

During an interview with News 5 last week, the woman said, "I worry for other people. What's to stop him from doing it again?"

A day after the story aired, Akron City Prosecutor Craig Morgan filed a motion to reconsider the bond. In it, Morgan wrote, "Since that time (Armour's arraignment on Aug. 13), there has been an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and new details have emerged impacting the serious nature of these offenses."

During a Tuesday morning hearing, Morgan reiterated his position to push for a new bond to Judge David Hamilton.

"We certainly do want to make sure that Mr. Armour is not out in our community and that's why we filed the motion," Morgan said.

Morgan also revealed that Armour is currently at a secured behavioral health facility.

Armour's attorney, Andrea Whitaker, told the judge that safeguards are in place.

"He's in secure facility. Upon his release from that facility, he must immediately be placed on GPS and he has house arrest," Whitaker said.

Judge Hamilton agreed to the prosecutor's motion but didn't set a date for a new bond hearing since the suspect is in the behavioral health facility.

"He's not here today, so we can't have a hearing today because his rights would be violated. He's not here," Hamilton said.

The victim, who appeared in court, said she was pleased to hear the hearing was granted, and she's hoping for a higher bond to be set on behalf of her and the community.

"It does feel like there should be more mind given to what this could be doing to the victim— what could our decisions be doing to the victim?" she said.

University of Akron law professor Michael Gentithes said signature bonds are common in misdemeanor and lower-level felonies but less common in crimes that involve physical violence.

"It allows someone to be released based solely on their signature. An amount will be set that the individual would have to pay if they fail to show for future court dates," Gentithes said.

In Armour's case, court documents show he would have to pay $10,000 if he fails to show up for court.