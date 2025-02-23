Akron Police release body camera video of fatal police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police body camera video released Saturday shows officers asking 39-year-old Marcus Smith to drop his weapon multiple times before officers shoot him.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by Akron police identified as 39-year-old man from Cincinnati

After Smith dropped to the ground after being shot, officers continued to shout out commands for Smith to drop his gun, then shot him several more times.

"Officers are acknowledging that they're being shot at. I hear numerous commands to stop shooting," said Use of Force Expert Tim Dimoff, who spoke to News 5 Saturday following the release of the video.

"I think this is a textbook reaction from the officers responding, spreading out, having to respond with high-level use of force," said Dimoff.

"And then I was highly impressed with the immediate response to the subject, even though this subject shot at them, they responded immediately to apply first aid and also to call for EMS."

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding released a statement with the video:

"This incident highlights the challenging and sometimes dangerous encounters our officers face every day. Often, our officers are confronted with difficult decisions in the interest of public safety and in the most extreme cases, those decisions can mean life or death. This was a dangerous interaction that had the potential to become much worse. I'm incredibly grateful that no innocent bystanders or officers were harmed. The Akron Police Department remains committed to the public safety of all our residents as the highest priority.

Any loss of life is tragic and my condolences go out to the family of Marcus Smith as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik released a statement on the shooting:

The body-worn camera footage released today underscores the dangerous situation that our officers encountered on Monday morning. During the incident, officers attempted to stop Marcus Smith, who was armed and repeatedly fired a weapon. I remain very thankful that no other lives were lost in this incident. My thoughts are with all of the responding officers as they process this traumatic encounter, with the neighborhood residents who witnessed it, and with our officers who begin shifts each day, knowing that they may have to respond to a similar call.

The mayor also pointed out Smith's struggles with mental health:

I want to acknowledge these challenges and share my condolences to his family members. I also want to be clear that nothing excuses or justifies dangerous or deadly actions.

For anyone who is in need of support with mental health challenges, reaching out for help is an incredibly meaningful step – for yourself and for others. Anyone in our community can start that process by calling 2-1-1 at any time or texting their zip code to 898-211 for assistance via text to be connected to resource providers.

Smith's family spoke to News 5 on Thursday and told us they believed his struggle with mental health played a role in the tragedy, and they're urging more mental health awareness among families and the community where they live.

Family of man killed in shootout with Akron police calls for mental health awareness

RELATED: Family of man killed in shootout with Akron police calls for mental health awareness

"We know that he wasn't being treated appropriately," said Smith's Aunt, Jackie Jackson. "And so that is what we want to bring to the forefront, is that, you know, getting people the help that they need, making sure that they're being properly diagnosed, making sure that they are getting the treatment that they need."

The investigation being conducted by BCI is still ongoing.