Akron taxpayers call for transparency as district faces $11M in budget cuts

AKRON, Ohio — Akron taxpayers like Josh Schaffer said they want more transparency from school district leaders.

“Well, I feel kind of betrayed,” said Schaffer. “I was told that we were going to save millions of dollars, and we wouldn’t have to make as many cuts if we supported the levies and now, I’m paying thousands of dollars a year in property taxes, and I’m not really seeing much of a change.”

One day, Schaffer hopes to send his daughter to Akron Public Schools. But he is worried about the quality of her education now that the district needs to cut $11 million from its budget.

“My property taxes have increased to about $500 (which) goes to the school each six months, so that’s not a lot, but it’s the largest portion of property taxes, and I expect a good return for that investment,” said Schaffer.

Another taxpayer, Angel Harris, said she has questions.

“I’m very confused on where the money is going,” said Harris. “It’s hard to cut corners and save money in your own home. You don’t expect it to be happening to your children when they go to school."

That’s why Harris said her child will not be starting kindergarten next fall at Akron Public Schools despite the district’s plan to attract families back after seeing a decline in enrollment.

“I would like my son to be somewhere that he is going to thrive, and that he’s going to matter and that he’s not just going to be seat number 32 in a classroom that’s only supposed to have 25,” said Harris.

During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Mary Outley told board members the district has to make staffing cuts, operational changes and program reductions.

While nothing is set in stone, Outley said 16 administrator positions, 13 college and career academies teachers and five teachers could be eliminated.

Ten and a half paraprofessional positions would also be reassigned to other roles. Meantime, Outley said the district could let go of at least one substitute and online mentor.

“Overall, for personnel, we’re looking at just over $6 million in reductions,” said Outley.

The superintendent also pitched another $4 million in savings by asking every department to cut its budget by 6.5%, with exceptions to athletics, transportation, environmental management and maintenance.

Some other proposed cuts in Outley’s plan could limit the purchase of new Chromebooks, revamp the district’s summer school programming and adjust standardized testing based on student participation.

“I accept the challenge to try to stay from the classroom. But I also know that by 2028, we have to reduce our budget by I believe our treasurer said $58 million, and so we have to make some tough decisions with keeping the integrity of the classroom,” said Outley.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal next month.