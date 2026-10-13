Ashland Co. animal cruelty, animal sexual conduct case moves forward

ASHLAND, Ohio — Animal rights advocates are calling for legal and regulatory changes as two men face charges related to alleged animal cruelty and bestiality in Ashland County.

On Tuesday, Daniel Miller, 64, entered a not guilty plea to 12 misdemeanors, including six counts of animal cruelty and one count of engaging in sexual conduct with an animal.

News 5 Cleveland Daniel Miller

The Loudonville high-volume commercial breeder surrendered more than 70 dogs and puppies during the criminal investigation in late August. At that time, he was arrested and charged with obstruction and falsification.

RELATED: Dozens of dogs seized from Ashland County commercial breeder during criminal investigation

Less than two weeks later, Miller was arrested at his property again and charged with additional misdemeanors.

"Those offenses range from general neglect of animal care… so things such as parasitic infection, matting, urine scalding and lack of sufficient food and water," DanaMarie Pannella, a special prosecutor for the case, said at the time.

RELATED: Ashland County dog breeder facing charges for cruelty, sexual conduct with animal

On Tuesday, Miller’s co-defendant also appeared before Judge John Good in Ashland Municipal Court.

Ross Rutschilling, 24, is charged with attempted animal cruelty and five counts of aiding/abetting in an act involving sexual conduct with an animal. Court records show the charges stem from incidents between September 2025 and March 2026.

News 5 Cleveland Ross Rutschilling

The St. Henry, Ohio, resident is currently out on bond in an unrelated case in Wells County, Indiana. Court records there indicate he’s charged with 21 felonies for solicitation of a minor and possession of child sex abuse material.

Tuesday’s hearings revealed few details about the Ashland County case. Attorneys said they are currently processing extensive discovery evidence.

Special prosecutor Jeffrey Holland told the judge, “We are waiting to hear back on a forensics test on an organic material that was found on a dog.”

Before the court appearances, a small group demonstrated outside with signs.

“It’s inhumane the way these dogs are being treated,” said Zaron Van Meter.

The co-founder of Passion & Purpose for Ohio’s Voiceless (PPOV) said Miller had been on the Columbus-based group’s radar for years.

They pointed to his appearance three times in Humane World’s “Horrible Hundred” dog breeder list. The 2023 list cited inspections at Miller’s Happy Mountain K9 Facilities, which found underage puppy sales and dirty and dangerous conditions.

In September, News 5 requested the inspection reports from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to confirm the details.

“When you hear about cases like this, it does make you angry,” said PPOV co-founder Stefanie Mowrey.

The group believes the ODA’s inspection practices should be reviewed and thinks a group specializing in companion animals should regulate Ohio’s high-volume dog breeders.

They’re also advocating for the passage of Ohio SB 393, which would allow certain sexual offenses against animals to be charged as felonies. Bestiality is currently a second-degree felony in the state.

“We want legislators to take note of the animal industry out here, what’s happening to it. We want the laws passed to protect people, protect the dogs,” said Van Meter.

Both Miller and Rutschilling are scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Jan. 25.

If the matters are not resolved, Miller’s trial would start on March 3, and Rutschilling’s trial would start on Feb. 24.

According to the Humane Society of Ashland County, the majority of Miller’s former dogs have been adopted or placed with rescues. The organization said it’s still caring for several mother dogs and young puppies born after the rescue.