Avon Lake receives $75K grant to stimulate economic growth following closure of power plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The former Avon Lake Power Plant, which is now vacant, has become an eyesore for residents like Sandy Batezole, who says she wants to see more.

“I’m looking more toward what it could be in the future,” said Sandy Batezole.

In 2022, the city said it was considering turning the land the power plant occupies into a green space.

Ibiza Mediterranean Grille owner Antonio Ponce agrees, saying he, too, hopes to see more life once the power plant is entirely demolished.

“Maybe more restaurants. More competition. I like competition,” said Ibiza Mediterranean Grille Owner Antonio Ponce.

The Mediterranean Grille is located within view of the Avon Lake Power Plan, and Ponce says it’s important he keeps customers coming in to maintain his business.

“Just want to bring more people so they can try my very good food. I have very good Spanish and Portuguese food,” said Ponce.

In June 2021, News 5 first reported on the plant’s closure when GenOn Holdings, the company that owns the coal-fired plant, announced its plans to retire and demolish the facility.

Since then, city leaders like Community Development Director Ted Esborn say Avon Lake has been working to redefine its Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan in hopes of restoring what’s been lost.

“It was sort of the vibrance center of the community, and when the number of employees at the plant and sort of the operation of the plant sort of slowed down, it was difficult for those businesses,” Esborn said.

At one point, Esborn says more than 300 people worked at the plant before it began declining ahead of its permanent closure.

“It was the center of our local economy,” said Esborn.

But now, Esborn is hopeful Avon Lake can revitalize its community with the help of a $75,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration.

“We’re going to be looking at this site and asking ourselves what the best uses for this site are and what are the best commercial and economic uses for the area surrounding it,” said Esborn.

These funds will also help the city find and hire a consultant.

“This grant is going to allow us to look at what are the industries and who are the employees and what are the jobs that are going to be in the future of the town,” said Esborn.

Avon Lake hopes to hire a consultant soon.

