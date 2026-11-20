AVON LAKE, Ohio — Election season isn’t quite over for Avon Lake voters. In January, they’ll consider an income tax issue during a special election.

It follows 2 failed proposals to raise the income tax rate and pushback over a reduced income tax credit. Both were funding mechanisms for a roads and capital improvements fund.

Taxes have been a topic of discussion in Avon Lake since News 5 first spoke to voters in February 2026.

“I’ve still got some thinking to do,” one voter said at the time.

Issue 13 proposed a 0.4% increase in earned income tax on the May ballot. It would have changed the tax rate from 1.5% to 1.9% for five years.

At the time, Mayor Mark Spaetzel said it was a necessary move to defray the rising costs of road repairs.

RELATED: This May ballot measure would increase income tax to pay for roads

Voters rejected Issue 13 in May.

After the measure failed, the city approved an ordinance to reduce the current resident income tax credit from 1.5% to 0.5%, effective in January.

The additional money generated from residents who work outside of the city would help pay for road maintenance.

City Council members also voted to bring a similar income tax increase proposal, known as Issue 16, back to voters in November. If it passed, the ordinance would be repealed.

RELATED: Voters push back on Avon Lake income tax increase to fund road repairs

At the time, city council president Geoff Smith told News 5 both options would generate roughly $6 million annually. The funding would go into a dedicated Roads and Capital Improvements Fund, with the majority specifically designated for street maintenance.

Smith said it was a critical need.

“We can not sit back and ignore the reality. Everybody knows that the reality is we don’t have the money to fix these roads and do what’s necessary,” he said in July.

Avon Lake attorney Gerald Phillips criticized the move and said it was a tax that directly defied voters’ wishes.

In September, he submitted enough petition signatures for a ballot measure that would repeal the July ordinance and amend the city charter to give the electorate authority over income tax increases.

“It’s a legal loophole. So this issue will close that loophole and give the people that right to vote,” Phillips said.

The city council voted not to waive the three required readings to approve the petition. Smith said some members wanted the law director to examine the measure more closely. The process did not meet the required deadline for the charter amendment to make it on the November ballot.

Phillips questioned the motivations behind the process.

“I didn’t think it was fair and I didn’t think it was ethical for them to do that,” he said, adding Issue 16’s passage would have made the charter amendment moot.

Voters ultimately rejected Issue 16 in November.

This month, Avon Lake city council authorized a special election for January 26.

A letter from the Lorain County Board of Elections estimated the special election will cost the city about $53,000 for personnel, operations, ballots and equipment.