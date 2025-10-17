Parma Heights prepping for new library near old location

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — It's been called "beautifully ugly" and even described as "space-age." News 5 is once again following through in Parma Heights. That's where work is well underway to build a brand new, state-of-the-art library.

While many community members highly anticipate the project, some are less enthusiastic about the old library's demolition.

Despite some pushback, the city is moving forward with the plan that they say will benefit the city and its residents for the long term. "The building is in terrible condition," Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said.

News 5 toured the construction site for the upcoming new Parma Heights Library with Mayor Gallo for the first time. It's a project she has called an economic engine for the community.

"It's brought a lot of union jobs to this area and further employment, really since the project initially started," Gallo said.

Crews have worked virtually every single day on the 22,000-square-foot, $16 million state-of-the-art facility.

"It has much more workspace and natural light than the old library had. A lot more space for quiet reading, quiet studying too," Gallo said. It's located steps away from the current library, which has been here for six decades, and was dubbed "space age", nostalgic and unique by some library-goers.

"Anytime you can upgrade—it's a good thing. Looks like it's bigger in square feet," Jim Stepanek of Parma said. Jim Stepanek applauds the new upcoming library, considering the dire needs of the old library.

Gallo says upgrades to the current building would've been fiscally irresponsible.

"A lot of problems. Brick tuck pointing, a new roof, new hvac, new carpeting. And it doesn't include $2 million in improvements, if we re-purposed the building," Gallo said.

"You have to ask yourself—wow. Do I want to keep dumping money into this thing or should I just bite the bullet and get something new?" Stepanek said.

Some long-term residents argue that the old library building should've been preserved, despite the city receiving a grant to demolish it soon.

"I wanna save the library because it has architectural and historical significance," Emery Pinter of Parma Heights previously told News 5.

Since we last spoke back in October of 2024, Pinter told News 5 that residents should speak out when they see threats to buildings and sites they care about. He further notes that neighboring cities like Parma and Middleburg Heights have repurposed their old library buildings into police stations and medical facilities.

Gallo says she understands general concerns, but she says they have to act responsibly for everyone, and that means knocking the old one down and embracing change.

"There are some members of our community that are very attracted to the building because it's been there a long time. But it is not a historical building. We have to invest wisely," Gallo said.

Gallo says the new Parma Heights Library is set to open in January or February. The old library won't be closed until crews open the new location just steps away. Pinter currently has a Change.org petition to save the old library and make it a historic landmark.

It earned 177 signatures out of a goal of 200. For more information, click HERE.

Gallo says the old library will eventually be demolished once the new one is open. Initially, it will be turned into green space. Gallo says they are discussing future plans and potential projects internally on the grounds.