Benefit fundraiser held to support Tusky Valley bus crash survivor and student Brynn Goedel

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — The Tuscarawas community is rallying together to support Brynn Goedel and her family.

This all comes nearly three months after the horrific chain-reaction crash that involved a charter bus and four other vehicles on a highway near Columbus last November.

“You hate to see a tragedy pull a community together, but it does show what we’re about and we’re always there to help others,” said live auctioneer Steve Cornebaugh.

Lending a helping hand to those in need is what Cornebaugh says the Tuscarawas County community does best.

“We’ve just all banded together as one unit to raise a lot of money here this (Saturday) evening,” said Cornebaugh.

He says it’s all to support Brynn Goedel and her family.

She’s one of the students who is still recovering after the horrific chain-reaction crash that involved a charter bus and four other vehicles on a highway near Columbus last November.

“A lot of this is very overwhelming, but it’s very nice to be here and see everyone and all the support,” said Brynn.

Back in January, News 5 followed up with the 17-year-old to get an update on her recovery.

At the time, Brynn told us she suffered a concussion, burns to her face and arms and multiple fractures to her ribs and pelvis.

She even said doctors feared she wouldn’t walk again, but after four surgeries, she’s been making slow strides with a cane or walker, and using a wheelchair to get around.

“Feeling pretty good today, so I was excited about that,” said Brynn.

Brynn says she’s even more thankful to the more than 1,000 people who rallied together inside Tuscarawas Valley Elementary School to support her and her family by grabbing a spaghetti dinner and then participating in the live auction, silent auction and raffles.

“Brynn has a lot of medical bills and so we want to help her out and get her off on the right foot,” said Cornebaugh.

“I’m just super excited about everything here. It’s just so heartwarming and overwhelming for me and everyone,” said Brynn.

If you didn’t make it to Saturday’s fundraiser, you can drop monetary donations off at the Brynn Goedel benefit at First Federal Community Bank.

“I know the ones that have passed are looking down on me and praying for all of us,” said Brynn.

On top of Brynn’s promising update, the daughter of the bus driver in that horrific crash also has some good news.

Valerie Wichert tells News 5 that after 16 surgeries, her dad, Don Wagler, is doing well.

Wichert says Wagler went in for his latest procedure on Thursday to amputate his leg right under his knee, and on Saturday, she said the doctors closed up Wagler’s wound right before Wichert attended the fundraiser to support Brynn.

“He went to an appointment on Tuesday and the infection had gotten really bad to the point where they decided to do the amputation, so it’s been a rough almost three months now,” said Valerie Wichert, Don Wagler’s daughter.

Still, Wichert says she and her family are thankful for the community’s support during this challenging time.