Business owner feeling relief after Cleveland Police catch thief in the act

CLEVELAND — A Downtown Cleveland store owner is finally getting some relief after repeatedly being robbed.

In early January, City Foods co-owner Rakesh “Rocky” Patel told News 5 that he worried about the safety of his employees and that hiring a security guard would cost too much.

He wanted Cleveland Police to step up patrols.

Just weeks later, police body camera video shows the moment when officers make an arrest inside the store.

Patel says that on Jan. 30, an employee spotted a regular come in, and the employee alerted a Cleveland Police sergeant who was also in the store.

“While he was grabbing the bottles, he caught him, live, stealing," Patel said.

Four weeks earlier, News 5 Investigators spoke with Patel about a rash of alcohol robberies and thefts.

His surveillance cameras captured his employees trying to stop the thieves on their own.

“Those things were causing too much disturbance to do business and like thinking over and over it was disturbing even sleeping at night,” Patel said.

When we spoke with Patel in early January, he wanted extra help.

“Yes, and that’s what the extra help was given by the police and I’m thankful thank you to them for doing that,” Patel said.

Police records show Cleveland officers were providing special attention to the area around City Foods because shoplifting and robberies had been happening for months.

“I have seen a lot of people fade away from here because they’ve been breaking in,” Patel said.

Ed Eckart, senior vice president of Operations for Downtown Cleveland, Inc., was aware of City Foods's issues. "Oftentimes, people look at these like, well, there were no real victims, right? But for a business to thrive in a downtown environment, the very basic thing people need is to feel safe,” Eckart said.

Eckart says City Food reached out to them about a year ago.

He says they deployed neighborhood safety specialists and reached out to the Third District police commander and his team.

“This was a situation where a business operator unfortunately was targeted and it took us a while to rally the kind of resources around it but once we were able to know it’s a very effective strategy,” Eckart said.

Downtown Cleveland, Inc. opened a neighborhood center just down from City Foods, adding extra eyes and ears.

He says this is a cautionary tale about being aware and communicating with each other.

“Can police bring more resources? Can we bring more resources? Are there other economic development tools we can bring to the table so this is a great success story,” Eckart said.

Patel put up a barrier to make it harder for thefts in the wine aisle, and even though there was this big arrest, he says it’s staying put for now.

“Yes, for a minute I’m going to see this summer how things are going,” Patel said.

News 5 Investigators showed him the body camera footage for the first time, showing the arrest that police made and what happened shortly after.

"Can you take my picture?"

The moment when his elated employees ask for a picture with the officer who made the arrest.

"Downtown hero.”

“She was so happy that what was supposed to happen happened,” Patel said.

We asked if he’s had any trouble since.

"Not like this kind of trouble,” Patel said.

Patel says he hopes word will get around to keep others from trying the same thing.