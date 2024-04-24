Camera captures motorist hitting Cleveland pedestrian, driving away from scene

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say they've recovered the car believed to have been involved in a hit-skip crash that killed a 65-year-old man, but the driver hasn't been located.

The crash happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. on East 55th Street near Lexington Avenue.

News 5's overnight news tracker was at the scene and saw car debris on the road, but no car.

Man found dead on East 55th Street

The crash, captured on a business surveillance camera, is too disturbing to show.

Footage shows the driver keep on going down East 55th Street after striking the man.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area for "unknown trouble" and found Cleveland EMS near the Lexington intersection with the 65-year-old.

EMS told police a witness saw the man get hit. The report states that when police arrived, there were no witnesses around.

The car was recovered later that morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released the man's name.

So far, no arrests have been made.