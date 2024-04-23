City of Cleveland fixes problem street where piece of concrete hit undercarriage of woman's car

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland's Division of Streets has repaired a section of road on W. 187th Street, off Puritas Ave., that proved problematic for resident Noelle Morovich on April 1.

City of Cleveland The City of Cleveland said its crews work "as expeditiously as possible to address these issues, but weather conditions often times factors in and plays a large role in that. This was the case here, as our work was delayed due to inclement weather."

On April 5, Noelle Morovich told News 5 about a piece of concrete weighing about 30 pounds hitting the undercarriage of her 2024 Toyota Corolla. She was driving home on W. 187th St. off Puritas Avenue.

Watch News 5's original report which includes Morovich's dash cam footage of the piece of concrete hitting her car

Cleveland driver thought she hit a car, instead says a giant piece of concrete hit her new Toyota Corolla

A camera setup inside her car caught the moment the piece of concrete struck.

She took her car to the dealership which she said revealed no problems related to the incident.

She spoke again to News 5 again on April 18 when Morovich said she had yet to see any progress from the city in addressing the street's condition. She said it was frustrating given that she and her neighbors have been contacting the city since her incident.

Watch News 5's Follow Through report from April 18 where Morovich spoke about her frustrations

Cleveland driver frustrated with lack of progress fixing problem road where chunk of concrete struck her car

“And my concern is the next time someone comes through here, there might be more damage or someone riding their bike… fly up and hit a kid and you have an injury,” Morovich said. “So we got to get this looked at and fixed. I'd like them to you know do their jackhammer, cut it out and then repour just a section. I'm not asking for the whole street… just the section."

On April 22, Morovich said she couldn't believe her eyes while traveling to work. She noticed crews making repairs. She took several photos and sent them to News 5.

Noelle Morovich Noelle Morovich said she's pleased the city did an extensive repair on W. 187th St. which involved pouring new concrete.

Morovich said she's pleased the city did the repair work "the right way," which involved cutting out the bad section and pouring new concrete.

"I was literally heading out to go take care of some dogs and all of a sudden, I looked down the road and I'm like, ‘wait a minute. Is that actually construction vehicles (and) are they actually fixing the road?’ I was like in disbelief,” Morovich said. “I'm happy that they actually are doing this and doing it the right way.”

The City of Cleveland said the work has been completed, and it's important for people to know that its team works "as expeditiously as possible to address these issues, but weather conditions often times factors in and plays a large role in that. This was the case here, as our work was delayed due to inclement weather."

Earlier this month, the City of Cleveland’s Director of Public Works said in terms of pothole repairs, the goal is to get through the entire city before the end of May. That work is weather-dependent, and general pavement repairs and resurfacing will follow.

Pothole reports and other road issues can be reported to the city by dialing 3-1-1. More information can be found on the city's website.