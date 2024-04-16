CLE Police report: Student stole marijuana edibles from parent's closet, handed them out at school

CLEVELAND — News 5 is committed to following through on stories that impact our communities.

On March 18, News 5 reported on four Mound STEM School students who were rushed to the hospital after the district confirmed they had ingested an unknown substance.

4 Mound STEM School students taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

Cleveland EMS said the initial call for help was for a student who potentially overdosed on an edible.

I filed a public records request with the Cleveland Police Department to learn more about the case.

Tuesday morning, the department released a report detailing some of its investigation.

The report lists two 13-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy as victims.

It said one of the 13-year-old females was inside the nurse's office receiving medical attention because she had “an elevated heart rate caused by consuming an edible marijuana gummy she received from another student.”

The school nurse reported no other students were experiencing “negative side effects.”

The report states officers met with the school’s principal and learned the other 13-year-old girl brought the edibles to school and provided them to several students.

It said when investigators spoke to that child’s mother; she stated she was not aware that the child “had stolen marijuana edibles from out of her bedroom closet until she received a phone call from the school notifying her of this incident.”

Cleveland Police told News 5 that the case was sent over to juvenile court to determine if the teen would be charged with endangering children.

CMSD Spokesperson Candice Grose previously said in a statement that the district's Safety and Security Team "acted swiftly after being alerted about the incident and contacted Emergency Medical Services."

The statement also said, "Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students is our utmost priority."