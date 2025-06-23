Cleveland Heights family shattered over death of 42-year-old mom; questioning integrity of investigation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Yet another life taken far too soon.

Around 2:20 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to a house on Helmsdale Road for a report of a woman stabbed, followed by gunshots, the City of Cleveland Heights said.

Officers discovered three women with critical injuries who were then transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was an altercation between the three women prior to the incident.

One of the women involved, 42-year-old Rachel Denise Harris, has died.

1 dead, 2 injured after altercation leads to stabbing, shots fired at Cleveland Heights home

Harris' daughters, Johnteha Spencer and Tayaina Harris, are not only shattered over their mom's death, but are questioning the investigation.

The City of Cleveland Heights said in a press release that there are currently no suspects.

"I'm just trying to stay strong. It's hard. It's definitely hard to keep my composure every day, you know what I'm saying? She was 42 years old. She was young. She was gone too soon," Tayaina told me. "We want justice for her. We're tired of hearing that they have no answers, they have no results, they have no one in custody. That's unfair to us. That's like a slap in the face. Y'all want peace, but you're not giving us a peace of mind."

Rachel's mom, Aileen, added, "I'm disgusted with the Cleveland Heights police officers. I want justice for my baby. I feel like they're not telling us everything and they're not doing a thorough investigation. I want people to know that she didn't deserve to get shot and killed like that. She was gunned down. But I wanna let them know, she was fighting for her life. She gave them a good run for their money. Now we need a shooter."

I reached out to the city for updates on the case. I also asked why there are no suspects and am waiting to hear back.

As the family waits for more answers, Harris' loved ones gathered at Cain Park for a candlelight vigil and balloon release Sunday evening.

Tayaina told me the vigil was planned last minute, but even then, dozens were in attendance.

"She'll be forever in our hearts, so yeah, she's up there with my brother now so may she rest in peace," Tayaina said. "This whole park would have been full, but I appreciate those who sent all their condolences and prayers that couldn't be here today. I know y'all here with us in spirit and we love and appreciate everybody that is here today with us and the ones who are not here with us."

Harris is described as loving, kind, and beautiful.

"She fed you. She would take you in if you was homeless. She was a real good girl. She had her faults, but she was a real good girl and everybody loved her," Aileen said.

Spencer said Harris was about to start a food truck business and was always making t-shirts.

"She was just a bright and caring person. She cares for everybody, so I can't believe something like this would ever happen," Spencer shared.

The family is planning a funeral now, but that won't slow their pace on getting answers.

"Y'all took her away and y'all hurt us. I just wanna speak on her behalf since she's not here to speak for herself," Tayaina said. "I feel like whatever punishment they get is rightfully deserved. I do want justice, you know, the legal way, but at the same time, where justice is served, I feel like it's justifiable because my mother is no longer here with us."