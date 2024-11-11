Cleveland Heights neighborhood set to regain grocery store after nearly two years

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A new grocery store chain is looking to make its mark as it begins to lock up leases in several Northeast Ohio neighborhoods. Cleveland Heights will be one of the first to get the new grocery store.

Residents told News 5 the store is needed since Dave's Market closed up shop nearly two years ago in the Cedar-Fairmount neighborhood.

RELATED: Announced closure of longtime Collinwood grocery store sparks 'food desert' concerns

The building once housed a Russo's Stop-N-Shop, a Giant Eagle and most recently—Dave's Market.

Jack Valance lives in an apartment above the building and told News 5 that he is excited to have a new grocer fill the space.

“Well, it's a nice neighborhood," said Valance. “We've also got a very diverse neighborhood, lots of students here, lots of folks on a fixed income."

One thing that has stayed relatively consistent for almost 90 years is grocery store in the downstairs of his building, owned by Sal Russo.

“I mean, you go down and get something to eat or drink or pick up something for dinner on the way home. It was very convenient having it downstairs," Valance said.

The Mayor of Cleveland Heights Kahlil Seren said after 18 months the building will soon be home to Grocery Outlet.

"The Russo's put in a lot of legwork to try to attract a grocery operator to that space in the interest of filling that need in this community," said Seren. "And I appreciate their efforts in that regard.

Grocery Outlet describes itself as a bargain market with 400 stores across the nation. The Cleveland Heights location will be its third store in Northeast Ohio.

"It shows that we are making progress in Cleveland Heights," said Seren. "And even though sometimes things don't move as quickly or as smoothly from point-a-to-point-b, this is an example of the perseverance and the requirement for willpower and staying the course that we're showing in Cleveland Heights."

There is still plenty of work that needs to be done to modernize the facility.

"I know that there was some pretty major construction activity anticipated," said Seren. "The removal of a mezzanine and opening up some of that area inside that felt more closed off."

The mayor says they don’t anticipate any problems when it comes to permitting to get the store open and operating.

Jack Valance says he can't wait to have the convenience of a grocery store nearby again.

"I'm glad the city and the Russo's came to a deal and, I'm looking forward to seeing what happens," Valance said.

In June, the city agreed to put almost $1 million dollars into the project by buying a nearby parking lot from the property owner and providing a $340,000 loan.

There has been no word on when the store will officially open.