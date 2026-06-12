Cleveland Metroparks unveils new sailing center and waterfront restaurant at 55th Street Marina

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks is officially opening a first-of-its-kind destination along Lake Erie, bringing sailing, education, recreation and waterfront dining all together under one roof.

The new Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center is now open at the E. 55th Street Marina, marking the first public community sailing center of its kind on Lake Erie in Ohio.

Metroparks leaders say the $18.5 million facility was designed to expand public access to the lakefront while creating new opportunities for residents to learn, explore and enjoy Lake Erie.

“The Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center redefines access to our lakefront,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. “This state-of-the-art facility will be a beacon for our community to connect with and explore our lakefront.”

The center features sailing instruction, educational programming, event space, community gathering areas and marina operations.

It is also home to the Charlie Britton Sailing School, which aims to make sailing more accessible to residents who may have faced economic barriers to participation.

According to Metroparks officials, many Cleveland residents have never experienced direct water-based recreation despite living along one of the Great Lakes.

The organization says limited public shoreline access has historically created barriers for many communities.

The sailing center will be operated in partnership with The Cleveland Foundry, which plans to offer year-round programs including youth sailing instruction, competitive racing opportunities, adult sailing classes, family programs and boating safety education.

The Foundry’s mission is to make rowing and sailing programs accessible and cut out financial barriers, according to officials.

In addition to sailing programs, visitors can now enjoy dining at The Galley, a full-service waterfront restaurant located inside the new facility.

The year-round restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Lake Erie and the Cleveland skyline.

Guests can also enjoy a rooftop terrace, which is an open-air space offering panoramic lakefront views.

The menu includes various appetizers, sandwiches, entrees and house-smoked barbecue items.

Metroparks officials hope the restaurant and sailing center will become a year-round destination for residents and visitors alike.

Construction of the facility was funded through a combination of grants, partnerships and private donations, which covered roughly 70% of the project’s cost.

Major contributors included Parker Hannifin Corporation, Madeleine Parker, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation, Pam and Don Washkewicz, The Cleveland Foundation and The Cleveland Foundry.

The center is named after the late Patrick S. Parker, former chairman and CEO of Parker Hannifin, who was known for his passion for sailing and philanthropy.

The Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center is located at 5555 North Marginal Road at the E. 55th Street Marina and is now open to the public.