Cleveland Metroparks Zoo puts finishing touches on highly anticipated Primate Forest transformation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A major transformation is nearing completion at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Primate Forest.

The project, nearly two years in the making, is converting the former Rainforest into a new 140,000-square-foot experience for animals and visitors.

Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar says crews are focused on completing the final details.

“What you’re seeing now is the finishing touches," Dr. Kuhar said.

The more than $60 million project is one of the largest capital improvement projects in the zoo’s history.

During a behind-the-scenes tour, Dr. Kuhar showed News 5 several of the upgrades, including improvements to the former Rainforest’s Tropical Forest Gallery.

The space features new carpeting, wall coverings, upgraded exhibits and new technology.

Some animals have remained inside throughout construction, while others were temporarily moved to different areas.

"Many of them have just sort of been hanging out—uninterrupted," Dr. Kuhar said.

The renovation also includes new spaces designed for families and little ones.

Upstairs, crews have created a new playground area and the PNC Play Space, featuring an orangutan-themed tree climber and other features designed to keep children active indoors during those brutal winter months.

Dr. Kuhar says the space will be especially useful for families on rainy or snowy days.

The new experience also features a redesigned main entrance known as the CrossCountry Mortgage Forest Home, which will welcome visitors into the Primate Forest.

The zoo expects the new Primate Forest to open in the very near future.

The work won’t stop there though.

The next phase of the project will focus on creating new indoor and outdoor spaces for the zoo’s gorillas.

Zoo leaders say the goal is to create a destination that combines animal care and conservation with education and family experiences.

News 5 will continue following the progress as the new Primate Forest prepares to welcome visitors.