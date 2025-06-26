Cleveland music students preparing for performance at the Rock Hall, looking to collect instruments too!

CLEVELAND — Music stirs the soul, and the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning has made it its mission to help students learn more about music and how to play instruments.

“I just love the work, and seeing these kids, these 'ah-ha' moments is just the favorite thing,” said Emma Parker, the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning’s CEO. "It's building the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurial mindset thinkers— and individuals who can bring more to this world."

On Tuesday, I was invited to observe students in the organization’s summer camp, Inspiration Through Music, as they prepare for a performance of the song "We Will Rock You" on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It will be part of the Rock Hall’s Fam Jam, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning will also be holding another instrument drive. It's looking for acoustic guitars, keyboards, violins, and drums.

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning The first Play it Forward! Cleveland instrument drive is Saturday, June 28.

“Go into your attic, into your basement… instruments that haven't been used, bring them back to life,” Parker said.

She said that those who donate instruments are encouraged to participate in a podcast, where they can discuss the item they donated.

“Then when we give those instruments to the students, we will show them that podcast,” Parker said. “So they will hear those stories and take the legacy of not just the instrument, but the story along with them.”

Zakai is one of the students who is excited about performing at the Rock Hall.

"I’m looking forward to being in front of a crowd,” Zakai said.

He’s a part of the summer camp and is learning how to play the keyboard and guitar.

News 5 Cleveland 20 students are a part of the summer camp.

I asked Zakai, “What kind of music do you like to play?"

He said, “I like blues. I like rock. I just like music. It just makes me feel good.”

Inez is another student in the summer camp.

“Why do you like the drums?” I asked her.

Inez said, “Because I can get out my anger. I can get my anger out on the drums.”

Parker said while learning how to play music is at the heart of the program, it's just as much about helping students build confidence and social skills.

The organization offers a variety of music and arts programs throughout the year for preschoolers through 12th graders. The summer camp is for 3rd through 8th graders.

News 5 Cleveland The students will be performing the song We Will Rock You at the Rock Hall's Fam Jam.

I watched in the classroom as teacher Alyssa Boyd taught students vocals and keyboard, and teacher Jamie Berland taught guitar.

The kids were energetic and attentive, and they received a round of applause when they nailed what they were asked to do.

“That was some good stuff, you guys,” Berland said while wrapping up her session. “That was some good stuff.”

Zakai said families should consider getting their kids involved with music. He said learning and playing at the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning has made him better and more comfortable.

“It’s an awesome place to start,” Zakai said.

Their teachers can’t wait to see them rock on at the Rock Hall.

“They’re so excited, and we’re so excited for them,” Parker said.