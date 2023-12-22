Play it Forward! Cleveland instrument drive helping students strike the right notes

CLEVELAND — The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning in Cleveland is a nonprofit that uses music to uplift and celebrate youth.

The center offers free music lessons to Cleveland residents and CMSD students starting in the 3rd grade. The classes are five days a week at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, Cudell Recreation Center, and Studio 105, located at the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning.

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning offers a variety of programs to uplift and empower youth. Music lessons are available to students starting in the 3rd grade.

In October, Sheffia Randall-Nickerson, the organization's CEO and president, was on Good Morning Cleveland to discuss the Play It Forward! Cleveland musical instrument drive. It was a collaboration between the Assembly for the Arts, the Cleveland City Council, The Cleveland Orchestra, Famicos Foundation, Happy Dog, The Music Settlement, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The goal of Play It Forward! Cleveland is to give children in Cleveland the opportunity to experience the pride, the joy, the lifetime benefits that music-making provides,” Randall-Nickerson said in October. “We'll take any instruments and make sure that they have a second life.”

The drive collected more than 55 instruments, and donations are continuing. The goal is to further empower children by giving them an instrument they can take home to continue practicing their craft.

Terry Well's family received two complete drum sets.

Well’s oldest children are currently taking lessons through the center. However, the entire family knows how to play multiple instruments, except for the youngest child, who’s only a few months old.

“Music, it means happiness to me,” said 8th-grader Joi Johnson.

Her brother Rah, a 4th grader, said, "It is fun and inspires other people to do things that people say they can't do."

Joi said learning how to read and play music was challenging at first.

“It was hard because I didn’t know anything,” Joi said. “But as I was learning, I was starting to get used to it. So now I’m comfortable with it."

Well said music has had a positive impact on all of her children.

"It’s brought a lot of structure, organization (and) discipline,” Well said.

Randall-Nickerson said music is powerful and can be lifesaving.

“When you see young people coming together and working through music in a live way, and a pertinent and relevant way, that's something video games cannot capture."

Randall-Nickerson said among the donors was a local veteran who dropped off six complete drum sets.

“In his heart he knew instruments and music can be a savior to kids,” Randall-Nickerson said.

Well is grateful for the donations and said it gives the kids a sense of pride.

“It makes them feel really proud that they earned something from doing work,” Well said.

The Johnson kids said they’re looking forward to family jam sessions at home with their new drums. They said music will always be a part of their lives.

“It will play an exciting role for me,” Rah said. “So I can really learn more, and when I get older and then I can probably be really good at it.”

Anyone wanting to make an instrument donation or learn more about the lessons can contact the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning.