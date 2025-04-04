Cleveland Police: Teen caught with gun at school says he found weapons months ago at RTA station

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Police Report is providing more details on the March 31 arrest of a teen found with a gun inside John Marshall High School in Cleveland.

The report states a 16-year-old boy had a 9mm handgun in his book bag that he placed in an x-ray machine when he got to school.

Cleveland Police said the gun was loaded with a six-round magazine and a laser sight was also recovered.

The report said the boy told police he found the gun six months ago at an RTA station.

As we originally reported, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District said one of its safety and security officers immediately confiscated the weapon after noticing it, and no one was harmed.

The police report said the teen was facing charges of carrying concealed weapons and having an illegal weapon or ordinance on school property.

Friday afternoon, the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court said the teen was arraigned on April 1 and has a pretrial set for April 16.

The court said, “there are no prior delinquency, unruly or traffic matters” for the teen.