Cleveland Rocks, and so will the Rock Hall expansion project, which is in the home stretch

CLEVELAND — The city’s iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is getting a major upgrade.

Construction is well underway on a massive expansion project along Cleveland’s lakefront that museum leaders say will dramatically transform the visitor experience for years to come.

The project includes a brand-new 50,000 square-foot expansion wing connected to the world-famous I.M. Pei-designed museum.

Officials say the new addition will create more room for exhibits, live performances, events and public gathering spaces.

“This will give us space so that Cleveland will shine even better to the world,” Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum, said.

The museum has welcomed more than 15 million visitors since opening 31 years ago.

Construction on the expansion began in October 2023 as part of a $135 million investment into the campus.

According to Harris, one of the goals of the project is to move office space out of the museum’s iconic glass pyramid and into the new wing.

The change will allow the Rock Hall to increase exhibit space inside the main building.

Museum officials say exhibit space inside the pyramid will grow by roughly 40% once the project is complete.

Plans for the expanded campus also include a new lakefront entrance, green space between the Rock Hall and the Great Lakes Science Center and a mixed-use performance venue for concerts, community events, private parties and corporate gatherings.

“We wanna host a lot of different things down here. In the new Baker Hall, we will have the PNC Stage where performances will happen," Harris said.

Harris says architects worked carefully to ensure the new building complements the Rock Hall’s signature pyramid design without overshadowing it.

“They’re complementary to each other,” Harris said.

The expansion wing is expected to be completed this fall, with events slated for December.

Despite ongoing construction, the Rock Hall remains open year-round across all six floors.

Museum leaders are also preparing to debut several major exhibits this spring and summer, including a new Paul McCartney and Wings Exhibit opening May 15.

Visitors can also check out the “SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music" exhibit.

It features more than 1,800 artifacts from legendary musical performances on Saturday Night Live, including costumes, instruments and a recreation of the iconic SNL stage.

For more information about the expansion, click here.