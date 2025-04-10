CMSD gets air quality results for Newton D. Baker School of Arts following mold concerns

CLEVELAND — Results are in from air quality testing that took place inside the Newton D. Baker School of Arts on Cleveland’s west side.

Earlier this week, I told you the Cleveland Metropolitan School District hired GETCO Environmental Consultants to do testing and remediation in the school following issues with the roof that led to flooding and concerns about the presence of mold.

The Cleveland Teachers Union provided News 5 with several photos from inside the school showing large trash bins collecting water in hallways, soiled ceiling tiles, and areas of suspected mold.

On Wednesday, CMSD sent a letter to staff and families stating that air samples taken after cleaning and remediation “show that airborne fungal levels inside the building are now similar to or lower than outdoor levels, which aligns with environmental health guidelines.”

The letter added, “Importantly, no airborne Stachybotrys/Memnoniella (commonly known as 'black mold') was detected in the most recent testing. Based on these results, GETCO has recommended no further action related to indoor air quality at this time. Surface swab sample results are still pending, and we will communicate those findings once they are available.”

However, a report from GETCO Environmental Consultants said air tests conducted on March 25, before cleaning began, showed an elevated presence of black mold in the cafeteria and a second-floor classroom. The report states that follow-up sampling on April 7 indicated that fungal counts were “none detect to low."

The report added, “Based on the results of this investigation to date (not including swab sample results, which are pending), GETCO, Inc. recommends no further action in relation to the air quality results as of April 7, 2023 and pending the receipt of the swab surface sample analytical results. If the analytical results from the swab samples indicate additional work is needed, GETCO will follow up with CMSD as soon as possible.”

The district said it also invited Dr. David Margolius, director of the City of Cleveland’s Department of Public Health, to conduct a walk-through. He confirmed that the district has taken appropriate and thorough actions to mitigate concerns, the building is safe for continued use and he agreed with reopening the cafeteria.

As I’ve reported, CMSD has recommended the building be closed after this school year because of “ongoing facility challenges.” The district’s board of education is expected to vote on April 15.

News 5 covered a recent rally where parents, students, and teachers voiced concerns over a possible closure.

Some would like to see repairs made. Others said if the building closes, they want students and families to remain together at a new site instead of being dispersed throughout the district.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, told me fixing the building is unlikely given CMSD’s efforts to cut the budget in hopes of avoiding a deficit in the future.

"You were saying to fix that school, to remedy it, have you heard any estimates?” I asked Obrenski.

“The estimates that I've heard are around $30 million, easily," Obrenski said.

News 5 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates on the school’s future.