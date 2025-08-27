Will Ohio ban kratom? Some tout its benefits. Others call it 'gas station meth.'

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Pharmacy is meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the future of kratom and its legal availability in Ohio.

Kratom is often dubbed a "health supplement" and "herbal remedy" by proponents.

However, the street name for the synthetic form of it is "gas station heroin." Gov. Mike DeWine wants kratom off the streets and to make it illegal.

News 5 has covered the heated debate over kratom and its benefits, or lack thereof, according to some, for years.

DeWine says there are countless health hazards.

In some instances, he says, users have died from it.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 200 unintentional Overdose deaths involving kratom occurred from 2019-2024.

If approved by The Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Ohio would become the first state to outlaw the plant known as kratom. The impact could be far-reaching, as it would be removed from all store shelves, gas stations and coffee-house style businesses that serve kratom.

Governor DeWine is calling on the board to designate all natural and synthetic kratom compounds as illegal drugs.

Kratom is not approved by the FDA for medical use or general consumption. However, in recent years, it's been readily available in a number of forms and sold at businesses across Northeast Ohio.

It's often been marketed as an alternative to alcohol and a way to mellow out.

DeWine says the Southeast Asian plant in modified form is highly dangerous.

He says it's extremely addictive and produces opioid-like effects— at times resulting in hallucinations, seizures, and even death.

News 5 spoke with the Stella Maris director of nursing Carole Negus, who helps folks recover.

Negus says kratom has caused countless issues as its popularity has surged in recent years — especially with patients trying to get sober.

"The problem with kratom is multiple ... One, you can get it in the gas station. Two, people don't think it's an opiate, and so they use it. And it causes them to relapse. Three, it's much stronger than they think it is. They're gonna have the same withdrawal as if they're withdrawing from fentanyl," Negus said.

Advocates say kratom has been positively life-altering.

Supporters say it's helped them deal with substance addiction and substance use disorders.

They also say kratom helps treat chronic pain, opioid withdrawals, anxiety and depression.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy's Special Meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. today.

News 5 will Follow Through and track what happens next.