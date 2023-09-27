Cuyahoga County Council approves Garfield Heights location for Cuyahoga County Jail

After years of battling, the location for a new Cuyahoga County Jail has been decided.

In an 8-3 vote, the Cuyahoga County Council approved the Garfield Heights site as the new location for the jail Tuesday evening.

The site, located between Granger Road, Transportation Boulevard and I-480, is set to cost the county $38.7 million to purchase. A $22 million increase from a previous quote of a smaller portion of the same property.

County Executive Chris Ronayne recommended the site and argued the cost is less than another top choice voted down by the steering committee in October.

Ronayne says the motivation behind his proposal is the health and well-being of those in custody. His proposal includes the site being used as a jail campus, along with sheriff’s offices, parking and other auxiliary services.

The location, which includes more than 72 acres of rolling fields and unused property, faced pushback from community leaders and activists earlier this year.

In July, News 5 spoke to the Director of Organizing and Advocacy at the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH), Josiah Quarles, who understands the need for a better facility but believes the money could be used to update the current facility and for social services.

“Thinking about the kind of policy changes and the kind of investments we need to make so we can hold families together and not rip them apart, I think should be the first thing on our minds,” Quarles said.

Last month, the conversation continued at the Garfield Heights Civic Center, where a community meeting was held to discuss the new location.

Some residents were supportive of the jail coming to Garfield Heights.

“It will bring a good foot traffic in this community. We’re business owners here. Do you realize what that could do? Plus, a lot of people don’t understand the taxes and the different supports that could bring as well,” said resident Lawrence Lane.

Other residents shared worry regarding the site being near schools and that their property values would decrease.

News 5 will continue to follow the developments of the site as they progress.