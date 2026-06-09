Cuyahoga County Councilman proposes 'Tamir Rice Act' to ban sale of gun-shaped lighters

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County councilman is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing violence and protecting children by banning the sale of novelty lighters designed to look like firearms.

The proposal, known as the “Tamir Rice Act,” will be formally introduced Tuesday evening before the Cuyahoga County Council.

The legislation is named in honor of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old who was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 while holding a pellet gun.

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Under the proposed ordinance, retailers throughout Cuyahoga County would be prohibited from selling or displaying novelty lighters that resemble pistols, rifles, shotguns, or other firearms.

Businesses found in violation of the law could face fines of up to $500 for a first offense and up to $1,000 for repeat violations.

The legislation is being sponsored by Michael J. Houser Sr., who says the products create unnecessary confusion and pose a public safety risk.

“This is a dangerous item, period,” Houser said. “We want to take these off the streets of Cuyahoga County.”

Houser added that realistic gun-shaped lighters can easily be mistaken for actual guns, particularly when carried in public.

“If you’re walking down the street with this in your hand, if the cap comes off, it could be a serious issue,” Houser said. “We’re just trying to make sure young people are protected.”

The idea for the legislation came after Myesha Watkins, administrator of the Cuyahoga County Office of Violence Prevention, discovered realistic-looking gun-shaped lighters being sold at a local beauty supply store while she was shopping for hair products with her daughters.

After learning about the products, Houser then visited the store, spoke with an employee, and purchased the remaining inventory.

He said the worker agreed not to order additional gun-shaped lighters.

Watkins says the issue with the gun-shaped lighters extends beyond the lighters themselves.

She says it centers on the potential harm caused when imitation firearms are mistaken for real weapons.

“It’s not really about the lighter,” Watkins said. “It’s about the harm that the lighter being shaped as a firearm can cause in communities that are most impacted by gun violence.”

She also noted that people would be unable to distinguish the novelty item from an actual firearm, depending on how it was positioned and where it was located on your body.

“If I’m holding this in my hands, you cannot tell if it is real or fake,” Watkins said.

Supporters of the legislation say the measure is designed to reduce risk, prevent potentially dangerous misunderstandings, and honor Tamir Rice’s legacy.

The proposal is being introduced during June's National Gun Violence Awareness Month and has the support of Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice.

In a statement supporting the legislation, Rice said:

“When objects are designed to be indistinguishable from real weapons, they create unnecessary and life-threatening confusion — a burden that falls heaviest on urban communities and families of color. No parent should have to bury their child because of preventable circumstances. Tamir represents the humanity and innocence of all children. I support this legislation in his name, and in the name of every child, all of whom deserve to grow up safely.”

If approved, the ordinance would take effect 30 days after it passes.

Houser said he hopes the Tamir Rice Act could eventually serve as a model for communities across Ohio and potentially inspire national laws.

Cuyahoga County Council is scheduled to consider the proposal during its meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.