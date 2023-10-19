Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition opposes proposed jail site in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition is heading up a campaign called "No New Jail." It is against the building of a new jail facility in Garfield Heights. It said a new facility in Garfield Heights will be far from public transit, court hearings, and other resources.



We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that

We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that we've followed through on here. We Follow Through County finally selects a jail site Tessa DiTirro

The Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition held a meeting at the Garfield Heights Public Library Wednesday night. Many folks who came to the meeting said they believe county money should go toward resources that prevent people from going to the jail in the first place. Some were in favor of a new building in their city.

The last time News 5 covered this story, the Cuyahoga County Council voted 8-3 to purchase 72 acres of vacant land in Garfield Heights for the new jail campus.

Kareem Henton with the Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition said although the county council voted to approve the purchase of the land for the new jail, Henton wants to see County Council reverse the decision.

"We were just in Euclid at Euclid City Council, we got to speak to council, and we got to speak to residents there. And, we're going to take this show on the road, and we're going to keep doing that," said Henton.

Henton said the coalition wants to see the new build be voted on by Cuyahoga County voters, "We would have to do, of course, signature collection, so we would pull petitions to collect signatures, which we do have a number of volunteers poised to do just that," said Henton.

At Wednesday's meeting, folks were also concerned about the cost of the build affecting their taxes.

News 5 reached out to the County, who responded:

Funding for the construction of the facility is still being considered by County Council.

"You need a new building because that building is completely run down," said Clifford Kelley, Ward 6, Garfield Heights City Council.

Councilman Clifford Kelley was at the meeting representing the city. Kelley said he used to be a corrections officer, "I was a former CO. I know what the conditions of what the jail looks like now. I know it's been dilapidated for years and hasn't been addressed in years."

Kelley said city leadership is in agreement the new build should happen in Garfield Heights.

"I think this is the best solution right now in addressing all the things that need to be addressed," said Kelley.

Cuyahoga County said it did not know about the meeting Wednesday night until News 5 reached out for comment. It sent this statement:

The Cuyahoga County Central Services Campus location in Garfield Heights will provide for the health and safety of the community and for those in the County’s custody. We will continue to engage with local leaders, residents of Garfield Heights, and others throughout the County to deliver the highest quality services for all.