Deal Reached. Cleveland Public Library workers accept new union contract

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Library workers represented by the union SEIU District 1199 have ratified a new three-year union contract, averting a potential work stoppage after nearly a year of negotiations.

The agreement brings wage increases, new benefits, expanded workplace protections and other improvements for library employees.

The ratification comes after tensions between the union and the library reached a point where workers authorized a strike earlier this week.

Now, union members say they are relieved to have reached a deal.

“It’s been a long road, but I am thankful that we have come to a conclusion and the members spoke with their voice, as is typical of the union and the democracy we entail," Adam Tully, children’s librarian and executive board representative for the bargaining unit said.

Under the new contract, workers will receive a 15% average wage increases over the three-year agreement.

The deal also includes 5% retroactive wage payments dating back to January 2026, along with a ratification bonus of $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees.

Another major benefit is four weeks of paid parental leave for CPL workers.

The contract also expands bereavement leave, increases vacation accruals and provides additional scheduling protections, including advance notice of schedules and schedule changes.

Healthcare protections remain in place, including preservation of the existing 15% cap before employees are required to share additional increases above that amount.

The agreement also increases life insurance coverage from $20,000 to $50,000.

Workers will also receive improved protections involving job postings, interviews, bidding and advancement opportunities within the library.

The contract increases premium pay for certain assignments, including Lead Worker and District assignments.

Additional changes cover seniority, overtime, on-call work, reclassification, special closings, health and safety and other workplace protections.

Tully says the union also successfully fought off proposed changes it viewed as concessions to workers.

“I think the things that we won were major concessions and regressions that were trying to be worked into our contract language. We, in essence, got them removed," Tully said.

Tully says neither the library nor its workers wanted patrons caught in the middle of a labor dispute.

“Nobody wants to be in this situation. Neither the library nor the workers want to put our patrons in the middle of something like this.”

SEIU District 1199 President Becky Williams called the agreement a victory for library workers.

“This contract is a testament to the strength, determination, and solidarity of our members,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams said the library came to the bargaining table seeking significant concessions, but the union’s bargaining team and members “refused to back down.”

“I could not be prouder of the team that stood up, held the line, and won meaningful improvements for library workers and their families,” Williams said.

The new contract takes effect following ratification.