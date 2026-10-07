Debate over Burke Lakefront Airport continues with another Cleveland City Council hearing

CLEVELAND — The debate over the future of Burke Lakefront Airport is returning to Cleveland City Hall Wednesday. Supporters of the airport are set to make their case before Cleveland City Council's Transportation and Mobility Committee.

Supporters plan to make the case for the airport's economic value and long-term role in the region. Kyle Lewis with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said members see the value in the airport.

"There's transient pilots like our members who utilize Burke to do business within the City of Cleveland or come here for tourism," he said. "Cleveland is a great sports destination. There's always that aspect of recreation, tourism, leisure travel by pilots. It's like having another exit ramp off of I-90."

Supporters said recent comments from FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Ohio Senators Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno show opposition to closing the airport. They also point to Burke's role as a reliever airport for Cleveland Hopkins. Supporters said the airport serves Medevac operations, flight training programs, business aviation, and tourism.

They are also expected to push for long-term leasing options. They said longer leases would allow private operators to invest in facilities and infrastructure.

The Lakefront Airport Preservation Partnership said Burke supports education and workforce development through flight schools and aviation training programs. The group also said airport operators are ready to invest in the facility's future.

"I think there's a lot of opportunity, and I think maybe some creative thinking, working with the airport stakeholders, working with the aviation industry on some of those ideas would be beneficial for the city to take a look at," Lewis said. "Obviosuly, we want to maintain the airport for aeronautical use. That is the primary purpose."

City leaders have previously argued Burke Lakefront Airport is not delivering the level of business activity and economic growth they believe the lakefront property could generate through redevelopment.

Council leaders stressed that no formal decision on Burke's future is before the committee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland City Hall.