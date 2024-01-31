Did you make it through Dry January or did you fail miserably?

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Earlier this month, we highlighted the health benefits of Dry January and the local dry bar helping people stay sober. Now, on the final day of Dry January, we are following through and debunking if some plant extracts that are often in mocktails or consumed in replace of alcohol are good for you.

Though doctors say going sober for four weeks is a healthy reset for your liver, Cleveland Clinic Integrated Medine Specialist, Dr, Yu Fang Lin, reminds alcohol in moderation isn't unhealthy.

“Alcohol actually has a lot of benefits if used appropriately,” said Lin. “It can be very supportive in reducing some of the stress response. It can help you relax, and some people find it very enjoyable as part of your social interactions with people around you.”

A big sober movement is still gaining momentum across the country. NC Solution data shares that 61% of Gen Zers and 49% of millennials are actively trying to drink less in 2024. Some, even starting to experiment with plant extracts like Ashwagandha and Kava which Lin said have a few health benefits. Both help mainly relieve stress.

“So, classically, it's been traditionally used to reduce anxiety, reduce inflammation, help you sleep, also support your immune system and there's some data that suggests that Ashwagandha can improve memory as well,” said Lin.

At Sacred Waters Kava Bar, owner David Kovatch said natural plant extracts helped him get sober after dealing with alcohol addiction.

“It almost killed me multiple times and this is just life-changing for so many people,” Kovatch said.

Kovatch wanted to help support others experimenting with sobriety by creating a wide-ranging menu of mocktails infused with Ashwagandha, Kava, and other natural plant extracts.

“A lot of people when they start their sober journey, they’re lonely, they don't have a place to go and they don't want to be around alcohol in a traditional bar,” Kovatch said. “So, this gives them a safe place to come, build community, be themselves, and find like-minded people.”

Lin said although plant extracts can have relaxing side effects and health benefits, it’s important to look at the root cause of stress or other problems in daily life. Managing the symptom isn’t always managing the problem.

“It's very important to look at the cause of the problem and then work on removing or re-framing or moderate that in some way rather than focusing just using the support, whether it's medicinal or herbal."

Sacred Waters Kava Bar has two locations in Lakewood and North Olmsted. Whether you're sober curious or not, Kovatch said all are welcome.

“Our most important responsibility here is education and harm reduction,” said Kovatch.

If you are pregnant or have thyroid issues you should not ingest Ashwagandha. Both Ashwagandha, Kava, and other herbs can cause liver issues or damage. Speak to a doctor before taking any natural supplement whether it be through a mocktail or a pill. If you have a story you'd like News 5 to follow through on, email bryn.caswell@wews.com.