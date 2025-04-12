Dino-mite turnout: Community runs to celebrate life of Julian Wood

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 runners, walkers and supporters gathered in North Olmsted over the weekend for the first-ever Juju Dino Dash — a 5K race honoring the life of 4-year-old Julian Wood, who died nearly a year ago.

Dressed in dinosaur costumes and bright race gear, participants filled Drive Morris Stadium to celebrate the young boy who was known for his love of all things prehistoric.

“He was an amazing little boy,” Margot Wood, Julian's mom, said. “He was full of life. He loved his family. And he just loved to smile.”

Julian’s mother, Margot Wood, said choosing the race’s dinosaur theme was an easy decision.

“He was obsessed with dinosaurs. Anything that had to do with dinosaurs — shows, dressing up as them, playing with them,” she said. “So we wanted to dedicate this race to him and what he loved.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward local scholarships.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said the community support was overwhelming but not surprising.

“It really speaks to everyone around us and how everyone just comes together,” she said.

Organizers initially expected around 400 people, but nearly 1,000 showed up — making it one of the largest 5K events in Northeast Ohio, according to city officials.

“It just brings so much joy to watch the community and the outpouring of love,” said participant Jennifer Reynolds.

“Nothing like this has ever happened,” said Cindy Dougher, another attendee. “To try to turn this into a positive and show our support to the family — it’s just a really neat, fun way.”