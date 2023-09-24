'Don’t let bullies make you give up': 11-year-old boxer from Northeast Ohio competes again in Ashtabula

In June, News 5 covered the story of an 11-year-old from Ashtabula who went from being bullied at school to winning a state championship in boxing.

Azariy Moreno competed again in a tournament in Ashtabula on Saturday, and News 5 photographer Dave Colabine caught up with him before the match.

“The first round, I just kind of like figure him out. See what punches and what weaknesses he has,” Azariy said. “If I get hit with a shot or two, I just tell myself to block it and that I shouldn’t be getting hit with no shots.”

Azariy's father decided to help him get his frustrations out surrounding his bullying in a healthy way and signed Azariy up for boxing classes. After a few years of boxing, he has won a national first-place rank in the peewee division.

Since starting boxing, Azariy said his life at school has improved.

“Straight A’s. There’s no arguments, no drama, no fighting,” Azariy said.

As Azariy grew more successful in his boxing, the bullies grew quieter. Azariy’s feelings grew more positive after starting boxing, and his athleticism replaced his anxiety.

“Don’t let bullies make you give up. Move your head, work his body, then step, then throw your combo,” Azariy said. “Don’t let them push you around. Stick up for yourself. Don’t be a bully; bullying is not good.”