Don't throw out your old Christmas Cards! Parma woman repurposing holiday cards for veterans

PARMA, Ohio — Do NOT throw away your Christmas cards!

A Northeast Ohio woman is spreading holiday cheer to service members, Veterans and our nation's heroes by repurposing your old Christmas cards into heartfelt postcards featuring messages of appreciation and gratitude.

Denise Novakovic has distributed 27,000 repurposed Christmas cards over more than a decade, with her latest donation of 12,000 cards going to the American Red Cross in downtown Cleveland.

The initiative comes at a critical time for military personnel.

Data shows the suicide rate for Veterans is 1.5 times higher than that of the general population.

Upwards of 20% of active-duty service members and Veterans experience PTSD, anxiety or depression.

"There can still be joy in this season—with pain. There can still be celebration with grief. I think acknowledging both those things are really important to help integrate and feel whole as a person," said Dr. Katie Golden, local recovery coordinator at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.

Novakovic crafts each card with the same heartfelt message: "We truly appreciate your service to our country. We hope you will have a happy holiday season. Love, Denise."

"I write 'em up and cut around the corners," Novakovic said.

The American Red Cross has already sent 400 of Novakovic's cards to service members stationed in Baghdad, Iraq.

Nasir Ahmad, a retired U.S. Air Force member who works for the American Red Cross, played an instrumental part in the delivery and drop-off process.

He helped coordinate efforts at locations across Northern Ohio.

The American Red Cross plans to distribute the remaining cards to the 180th Fighter Wing at Toledo Air National Guard Base, the 910th Youngstown Air Reserve Station, and VA clinics in Cleveland, Parma, Akron and Findlay.

"I've been with the Red Cross almost 20 years, and I've never seen anything like this. This is such a wonderful gesture, and Denise did so much of the work," said Christy Peters, Regional Communications Director for American Red Cross Northern Ohio.

The initiative began when Novakovic noticed how many old Christmas cards were being thrown away.

A segment on the national news inspired her to re-purpose the cards for service members.

"Because for the service members that are overseas it means something to them... You know, somebody thinking about them," Novakovic said.

Golden emphasized the importance of such gestures during the holiday season, which can be particularly challenging for veterans and service members.

"They could make a big difference. I think reminders from home regarding people acknowledge the sacrifice you're making. It's that connection point, helping individuals feel connected and honestly not just for the service members but us as well," Golden said.

Novakovic's mission is personal—she's honoring her parents, both of whom served in the United States Navy.

She is continuing to collect old Christmas cards and arrange pick-ups and drop-offs across Northeast Ohio. If you'd like to help, email her at DeniseNovakovic@gmail.com.

The American Red Cross encourages people to continue the spirit of giving by donating blood, especially during the holidays.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and needs someone to talk to, dial 988 and press 1 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.