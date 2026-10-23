Dozens gather to honor Sharon Dorn after fatal Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium shooting

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered for a vigil in honor of Sharon Dorn at Church Square in Cuyahoga Falls.

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CUY. FALLS NATATORIUM SHOOTING - VIGIL

“I know that you’ll always be watching over all of us, and I hope you know that you will never be forgotten,” said Sharon Dorn’s daughter’s best friend.

Before the vigil began, Dorn’s family members and friends walked in to take their seats in front of a podium set up in honor of the 61-year-old.

Meanwhile, others in the crowd greeted each other with hugs and kind words as they waited for Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters to speak.

“No one in our community has to grieve alone. We’re stronger when we stand together, support one another and offer compassion in the face of tragedy,” said Walters.

Dorn died Sunday after a domestic-related shooting at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium.

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“We cannot let the hatred and evil of then of last Sunday to find her. We have to celebrate her beauty inside and out. We have to commit to Sharon, to each other, to our community that we will pledge to be more like Sharon,” said Sharon Dorn’s friend.

Dorn’s friend said she’ll be more like Dorn by channeling her love of fitness and fashion.

“Sharon had a true sense of style,” said Sharon Dorn’s friend.

Others said they’ll reflect her kindness.

“She showed up, she took care of people, and she did it without needing recognition or praise,” said Sharon Dorn’s daughter’s friend.

While her family members and friends said she will be missed, her family and friends said they’ll carry the moments of the past into their future especially as some begin new chapters of their lives without her.

“One of my special memories I have with you and will always hold close to my heart is the day that I asked for your blessing to marry Haley. You made me promise to always take care of her and to treat her with love and kindness,” said Sharon Dorn’s daughter’s fiancé. “I want you to know that even though you are gone will honor that promise for the rest of my life.”