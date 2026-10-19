$1 Million bond in deadly Cuyahoga Falls shooting

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A man accused of killing a woman at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in a domestic violence case is in jail on a $1 million bond.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 61-year-old Sharon Dorn of Stow, who was shot in the gym and later died at the hospital.

Suspect Craig Sipe appeared by video in Stow Municipal Court Monday for his arraignment on aggravated murder charges.

A not guilty plea was entered, and the case will go to a grand jury.

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Police: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium

RELATED: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium

Flowers rest at the Natatorium front doors Monday, which were closed to visitors.

“It’s sad, I feel sorry for their family. I feel sorry for the workers she worked with and I feel sorry for the community,” Peg Lawlis said.

The 911 calls paint the picture of what happened inside the Natatorium Sunday morning.

You could hear someone yelling for a T-shirt. A retired Akron police officer was among the callers.

"Got a guy just pulled out of the parking lot black small SUV he’s heading toward 3rd street out of the Natatorium parking lot, shot a woman in the back,” the caller said.

Another caller who appeared to be near Dorn heard a gunshot.

“I was standing right next to my trainer, my trainer that was shot, we heard a loud bang and all of a sudden she collapsed,” the caller said.

Other callers told dispatchers they too were in a class and barricaded themselves in a room.

Sipe’s attorney Daniel Bache told the judge his client took himself to police to surrender.

Police seized a handgun Sunday.

Still, the shooting left people fearful.

“And it’s really sad you can’t have some place safe to come to,” Sharleen Traczyk said.

The prosecutor asked for a $1 million bond, telling the judge Sipe is a threat to the community and himself.

The judge acknowledged Sipe doesn’t have much of a record but called it a very serious charge and ordered the high bond.

“That’s it. He should be in jail, he should stay there,” Lawlis said.

Cuyahoga Falls is holding a community support session Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Erie room at the Natatorium.

Victim Assistance Program advocates will be on site to provide support.

Anyone can also reach out to the Victim Assistance Program 24 hours a day, year-round. Call or text 330-376-0040.

You can also chat with an advocate online by CLICKING HERE.