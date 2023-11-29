Driver still out there after crash ruptures gas line, leads to explosion

CLEVELAND — An apartment building on East 139th Street suffered a gas explosion on November 19 after a Dodge Charger crashed into the building and ruptured a gas line. It served as transitional housing for people trying to get back on their feet. It was known in the community as "Madeline's Place," named after Chandra Williams's mother.

"One side you stayed free, got yourself together, and you moved to the other side to help accommodate others on the other side," said Chandra Williams.

On Saturday, November 25, community members gathered to pray and grieve. Tyrone and Andre Wilson lost their mother, 68-year-old April Yarbrough in the explosion.

"She was feisty, I tell you that, spicy, spicy, and loving though. Cat whisperer, dog whisperer, animal type lover," said Andre Wilson.

News 5 68-year-old April Yarbrough was killed in an apartment explosion on E. 139th after moving back to Cleveland just a month before.

Yarbrough had just gotten settled for her new start in Cleveland.

"Not just losing a business, a building, but a loved one. A friend that I've had in my life for many years, she just came back to Cleveland," said Williams, who was a friend of Yarbrough's.

Former tenant Moneike Rembert remembers the explosion, "the whole floor just exploded and I never experienced anything like that before so I just knew to get out."

Rembert is grateful to have made it out of the building. "This is my first car, and this is my first house. Both done, at one time," said Rembert.

News 5 Moneike Rembert lost her apartment and her car in the November 19 explosion.

Former tenant Charles Demore was injured and broke his foot after being caught in the rubble. "He had to have surgery this past Friday, it was kind of tough, said Pastor Clifford E. Watson, Providence Baptist Church.

Demore can't go back to work as a custodian at Providence Baptist Church until his foot heals.

"It's been real different around here without Charles. I mean you don't realize how much a person does until they're not able to perform it anymore," said Watson.

Providence Baptist Church is accepting donations to help Charles find new housing, and support him while he's off work. To donate call: 216-991-5315, visit their website, or you can visit the church office: 26250 Euclid Avenue, Suite 435.

News 5 Charles Demore lost everything and was injured in the apartment explosion on E. 139th.

Ward 4 Cleveland City Councilwoman Deborah Gray showed her support for a rebuild. "I know what this building stood for, so whatever I can do for you in any way, you call me, we've already got some things in motion," said Gray.

While the damage left on East 139th Street is clear, police still don't know who crashed the car into the building and took off. Chandra Williams is hopeful for a rebuild, but it will take a village.

"I just want to know who did this, period. I'm trying to keep my composure, but it hurts," said Andre Wilson.

The Wilson family started a fundraiser to cover their mother's funeral expenses.