East Canton continues to generate thousands of dollars in revenue from speed cameras

EAST CANTON, Ohio. — Speed cameras in East Canton continue to generate thousands of dollars for the village.

News 5's Caitlin Hunt filed a public records request to learn more about how those thousands of dollars are divided.

According to records from the Canton Municipal Court, 16,490 citations have been filed with the court between July 8th and September 9th. Those records show that 41% of those citations are for Stark County residents. Only 3% of citations went to East Canton residents.

The records also show the village collected $806,306.22 in the month of August from citations.

Not everyone is paying up on these citations. Only 42% of those citations have been paid in full. According to court records, close to 150 individuals are requesting a hearing with Canton Municipal Court.

The Village of East Canton is splitting the money collected from the citations with speed camera contractor Targeting and Solutions Limited. The company receives 40% of all fines collected until the end of the three-year deal.

The Canton Municipal Court is also collecting fines from East Canton. Deputy Clerk Kody Gonzalez said the Canton Municipal Court collects a $20 fee for every citation filed. He also said the court collects a $25 fee for any hearings or default judgments.

Hunt's request also included emails between Targeting and Solutions Limited and the Village of East Canton.

The emails show plans for the speed cameras that began in 2025. The village passed an ordinance in April 2025. The emails also reveal the speed cameras were originally to be installed in September 2025, but federal tariffs and work demands pushed back the camera installation.

One big question remains: how does the village plan to spend this money? Hunt is working to figure that out next.

If you have any questions about East Canton speed cameras, you can reach Caitlin at Caitlin.Hunt@wews.com.